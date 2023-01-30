Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on January 30th (NASDAQ:LIPO)

Lipella Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 30th. Lipella Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,217,391 shares in its public offering on December 20th. The total size of the offering was $6,999,998 based on an initial share price of $5.75. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LIPO stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $7.72.

Get Lipella Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing new drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Receive News & Ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.