Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on January 30th (NASDAQ:LIPO)

Lipella Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 30th. Lipella Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,217,391 shares in its public offering on December 20th. The total size of the offering was $6,999,998 based on an initial share price of $5.75. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of LIPO stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $7.72.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
