LINK Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, LINK has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can now be bought for approximately $41.06 or 0.00179497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a total market capitalization of $276.52 million and $1.06 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LINK

LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain.

LINK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

