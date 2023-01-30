Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Short Interest Update

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. 3,092,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $76.40.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -14.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.