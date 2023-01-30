Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Limbach

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $36,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 253,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,435.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth $82,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Limbach by 15.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Limbach by 9.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Limbach Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limbach in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LMB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Limbach has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

Further Reading

