Lido Staked ETH Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.39 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and approximately $19.62 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,545.77 or 0.06777134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00396913 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,337.44 or 0.27860351 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00596953 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,013,101 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,008,957.55658083 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,609.24024958 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $15,117,346.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

