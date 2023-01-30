Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $24.97

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.97, but opened at $24.00. Li Auto shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 1,673,869 shares.

LI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

