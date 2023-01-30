Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Rollins makes up 1.8% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 208,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,487. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

