Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes $2.81 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 3.6% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.90 on Monday, hitting $73.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,880. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 241.02%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

