Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Sells 58,000 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC cut its holdings in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Oatly Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC owned approximately 0.06% of Oatly Group worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 56.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,811,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,828,000 after buying an additional 13,645,597 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Oatly Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,922 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,424,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 217,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Oatly Group Price Performance

OTLY remained flat at $2.33 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,054. Oatly Group AB has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.10 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 48.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

