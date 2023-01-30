Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000. General Mills accounts for 3.0% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.13. 1,016,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,482. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

