Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Invests $237,000 in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,460,000 after acquiring an additional 224,011 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,662,000 after acquiring an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.39.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,246,193 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.99 on Monday, reaching $115.28. The stock had a trading volume of 600,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,117. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

