Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Acquires New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,300 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,948,000. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 15.3% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

COST traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $503.47. 563,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $484.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.78.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

