Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Update

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.5 days.
Leon’s Furniture Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LEFUF remained flat at $13.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. Leon’s Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
About Leon’s Furniture
Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.
Further Reading
