Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Up 15.3% in January

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.0 days.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

Shares of LSDAF stock remained flat at $85.02 during trading on Monday. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $125.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average is $83.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$141.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont.

