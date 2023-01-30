Laqira Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $273,110.52 (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.05 million and approximately $273,110.52 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

