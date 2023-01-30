Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $470.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $492.10.

LRCX stock opened at $482.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $450.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.47. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $615.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

