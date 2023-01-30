Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 549,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.90. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

