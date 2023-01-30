Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of KIROY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 2,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,374. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIROY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Investec lowered shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

