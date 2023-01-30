Kujira Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $55.59 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. Kujira has a market capitalization of $55.59 million and approximately $149,070.28 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kujira has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00003012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kujira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00397537 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.33 or 0.27904158 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00596322 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 107,905,575 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.71950642 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $152,070.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.