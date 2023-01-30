Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Krung Thai Bank Public Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KTHAF opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Krung Thai Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.
Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile
