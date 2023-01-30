Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Krung Thai Bank Public Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KTHAF opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Krung Thai Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

Get Krung Thai Bank Public alerts:

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.