KonPay Price Hits $0.0684 on Top Exchanges (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and $2.56 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

