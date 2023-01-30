Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,115,200 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 3,952,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Konica Minolta Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KNCAF remained flat at $3.01 during trading on Monday. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.
About Konica Minolta
