Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,115,200 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 3,952,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KNCAF remained flat at $3.01 during trading on Monday. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

