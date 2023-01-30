KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $49.10 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. KOK has a total market cap of $49.10 million and $898,598.38 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0982 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00047148 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030518 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00019088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00215858 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002865 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10259107 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $755,385.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

