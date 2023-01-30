KOK (KOK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $714,192.50

KOK (KOK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $50.40 million and $714,192.50 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KOK

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09845241 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $621,904.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

