KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 453,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 833,586 shares.The stock last traded at $24.90 and had previously closed at $24.86.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen downgraded KnowBe4 to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.36.
In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $322,256.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,283.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,490,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after buying an additional 534,406 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in KnowBe4 by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,089,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,636,000 after purchasing an additional 446,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
