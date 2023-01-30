KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 453,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 833,586 shares.The stock last traded at $24.90 and had previously closed at $24.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen downgraded KnowBe4 to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.36.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $322,256.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,283.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,490,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after buying an additional 534,406 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in KnowBe4 by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,089,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,636,000 after purchasing an additional 446,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

