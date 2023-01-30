KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Down 38.8% Over Last 7 Days

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $510.95 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Token Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04675418 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $728.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

