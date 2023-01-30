Kin (KIN) Trading Up 6.4% This Week

Kin (KIN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $17.02 million and $300,761.98 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002763 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00398089 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,469.45 or 0.27942936 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00583612 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,207,205,857,150 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.