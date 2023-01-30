Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Short Interest Update

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,920,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 14,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 638,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 56,355 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Kimco Realty Company Profile

NYSE KIM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,985. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40.

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.