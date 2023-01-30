Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after acquiring an additional 770,620 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after acquiring an additional 652,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.55.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.15. 548,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,631. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.20. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

