Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$21.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

KMP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.18.

KMP.UN stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$18.59. 43,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,364. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$14.62 and a 52 week high of C$22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

