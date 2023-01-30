Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Raised to C$21.50

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KMMPF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

Shares of KMMPF stock remained flat at $13.51 during mid-day trading on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

