Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Update

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,700 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 774,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,277.0 days.

Kikkoman Stock Performance

Shares of KIKOF remained flat at $49.54 during trading hours on Monday. Kikkoman has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60.

Get Kikkoman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura raised Kikkoman from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Kikkoman Company Profile

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.