Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Short Interest Up 14.8% in January

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,200 ($39.62) to GBX 3,300 ($40.86) in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut Keywords Studios from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Keywords Studios Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:KYYWF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.00. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

