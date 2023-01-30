KeyCorp Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $117.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $118.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.12. 8,201,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,840,324. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 94,724 shares valued at $5,550,323. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.