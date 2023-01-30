Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases Shares of 1,678 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $181.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.62 and its 200-day moving average is $180.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

