KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Short Interest Up 9.5% in January

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $572,099,000.

KBR Stock Down 1.7 %

KBR stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,232. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.23. KBR has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KBR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

