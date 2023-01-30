KBC Group NV Sells 382,943 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,807,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 382,943 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $170,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

