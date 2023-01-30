KBC Group NV Sells 23,354 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,354 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $97,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.7% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $274.59. 347,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,749. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.16. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $360.10. The company has a market cap of $173.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

