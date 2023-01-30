KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Down 17.2% in January

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KBCSY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €59.90 ($65.11) to €61.00 ($66.30) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KBC Group from €64.00 ($69.57) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($72.83) to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KBC Group from €69.00 ($75.00) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,961. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 12.14%. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

