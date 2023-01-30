KBC Group NV Has $62.10 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 219,835 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.19% of Allstate worth $62,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.85.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.06. 134,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,668. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.35. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.44%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

