KBC Group NV Has $53.03 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $53,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.47.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s Company Profile

NYSE MCO traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $314.70. The company had a trading volume of 166,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,688. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $354.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

