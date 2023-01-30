KBC Group NV Has $136.49 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,041 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of S&P Global worth $136,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.1% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $368.69. The company had a trading volume of 226,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.07 and its 200-day moving average is $345.70.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

