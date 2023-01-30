KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 171.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,782 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.19% of Nasdaq worth $54,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Nasdaq by 188.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 200.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 226,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 24.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 210.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 256.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nasdaq Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.02.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,490. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.