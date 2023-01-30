KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 171.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,782 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.19% of Nasdaq worth $54,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Nasdaq by 188.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 41,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 200.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 226,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 24.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 210.8% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 256.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Nasdaq Price Performance
Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,490. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
See Also
