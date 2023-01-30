KBC Group NV Buys 316,449 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,806,003 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,449 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $110,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,318,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Oracle by 102.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after buying an additional 1,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,485,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,658. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $90.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

