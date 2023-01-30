KBC Group NV Acquires 389,117 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 134.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,117 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $80,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,503,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $4,737,000. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average of $135.44. The company has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

