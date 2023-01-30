KBC Group NV Acquires 35,532 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:ELGet Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. KBC Group NV owned about 0.20% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $151,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,025,000 after buying an additional 73,994 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $269.27. 207,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,341. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $324.70. The company has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.30.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

