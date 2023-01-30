KBC Group NV Acquires 1,481,965 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481,965 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.0% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Coca-Cola worth $200,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 711,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.09. 2,155,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,258,709. The company has a market capitalization of $264.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

