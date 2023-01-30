Kava (KAVA) Price Down 4.7% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Kava token can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $374.77 million and approximately $37.67 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00088692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00056894 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00024911 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001907 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,640,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.