Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $25.72

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $24.60. Kanzhun shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 421,261 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.38 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $165.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after buying an additional 298,214 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,713,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Kanzhun by 909,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 218,376 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,809,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kanzhun

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.