JUST (JST) Hits Market Capitalization of $240.30 Million

JUST (JST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. JUST has a market cap of $240.30 million and $11.34 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.
JUST Token Profile
JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.
